Park Bo Gum, Joo Won, Lee Sun Bin, And More Confirmed For New Historical Action Film

Park Bo Gum, Joo Won, Jung Jae Young, Lee Sun Bin, and BIBI will be starring together in the upcoming film “The Sword: A Legend of the Red Wolf”!

“The Sword: A Legend of the Red Wolf” is a historical action film set shortly after the fall of Goguryeo. It follows a man who loses his memory and becomes a slave before entering a tournament for a legendary sword. Director Kim Han Min of the film “War of the Arrows” will take the helm.

Park Bo Gum takes on the role of Chil Seong, a warrior who has lost his memory. He is set to showcase a wide range from brutal survival action as a slave gladiator to a hero’s journey as he awakens as a national hero known as the “Red Wolf.”

Joo Won plays Gyepil Haryeok, a character who opposes Park Bo Gum. Gyepil Haryeok is a cold warrior representing the Göktürks in the tournament, forming a fierce rivalry with Chil Seong.

Jung Jae Young transforms into Heuk Su Gang, the leader of the Goguryeo restoration army, known as the Damul Army. Heuk Su Gang displays strong leadership as he serves as Chil Seong’s mentor, guiding him to become a true warrior while secretly leading efforts to revive Goguryeo.

Lee Sun Bin plays Maya, a member of the restoration army, while BIBI joins the cast as In Jeong, Heuk Su Gang’s daughter.

Director Kim Han Min remarked, “If ‘War of the Arrows’ showed the speed and spirit of our nation’s bow, ‘The Sword: A Legend of the Red Wolf’ will bring the sharp and weighty energy of the sword cutting through a chaotic era after the fall of Goguryeo to the screen.” He added, “Please look forward to a new Korean action hero film that will captivate global audiences beyond Asia through the boldest Korean elements of ‘Goguryeo’ and ‘the sword.’”

“The Sword: A Legend of the Red Wolf” is set to kick off production aiming for a summer 2027 release.

While waiting, watch Park Bo Gum in “Reply 1988”:

Watch Now

Also watch Joo Won in “The Midnight Studio” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)