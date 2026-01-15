Dowoon, Lee Chae Min, Car, the garden, And Tarzzan Confirmed For New Variety Show 'Take A Hike' By Na Young Suk's Team

Upcoming variety show “Take A Hike” by PD (producing director) Na Young Suk’s team has confirmed its cast lineup!

Netflix’s new variety program “Take A Hike” follows four “involuntary hikers” who have never cared about hiking as they embark on their first-ever midwinter expedition across snow-covered peaks.

Having never hiked by choice, the cast takes on Korea’s harsh yet breathtaking snowy mountains—whose appeal can be impossible to escape once you are hooked. True to its Korean title, the show is expected to provide an answer for those who ask, “Why on earth do people hike?” (literal translation).

Unpredictable chemistry among the four cast members—Car, the garden, DAY6’s Dowoon, actor Lee Chae Min, and ALLDAY PROJECT’s Tarzzan—spark curiosity, and their climbing journey—brimming with laughter and tinged with a few tears—promises both entertaining and heartwarming moments.

PD Park Hyun Yong, who has brought big laughs with “Earth Arcade,” “Jinny’s Kitchen,” and the “New Journey to the West series, will helm the show.

He remarked, “As the saying goes, ‘If you suffer together, you become close quickly,’ watching the four men who didn’t know each other rapidly grow closer as they climb up and down snowy mountains at minus 20 degrees will be the key viewing point.” He added, “Please look forward to seeing how people who never understood the appeal of hiking come to feel the fun of hiking and grow.”

