Gong Seung Yeon Is Choi Woo Shik’s Supportive Girlfriend In New Film “Number One”

Upcoming film “Number One” has unveiled new stills of Gong Seung Yeon in character!

“Number One” follows Ha Min (Choi Woo Shik), who one day begins seeing a number that drops by one every time he eats a meal prepared by his mother. He comes to the realization that his mother Eun Sil (Jang Hye Jin) will die when that number reaches zero.

Gong Seung Yeon plays Ryeo Eun, a loyal supporter and girlfriend of Ha Min.

The stills show Ryeo Eun with a warm and realistic presence. In one image, Ryeo Eun, a nutritionist, stays behind alone in the kitchen after work, preparing side dishes with a joyful facial expression, showing her passion and dedication to her profession. Beyond her job, Ryeo Eun’s strong connection to food hints at a personal story, leaving audiences eager to see the story she will share.

In another still, Ryeo Eun is shown deep in thought. Unaware of Ha Min’s secret, she feels conflicted and confused by his behavior of missing his mother but rarely seeking her out.

Gong Seung Yeon said, “Ryeo Eun is a cool and strong character,” adding, “‘Number One’ tells a story everyone can relate to, and after watching the film, you’ll find yourself longing for a warm meal.”

“Number One” is slated to hit theaters on February 11.

