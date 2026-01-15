Ji Sung’s Unpredictable Action Leaves Jung Hee Tae Flustered In “The Judge Returns”

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“The Judge Returns” is a drama starring Ji Sung as corrupt judge Lee Han Young, who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

Spoilers

In last week’s broadcast, Lee Han Young caught the attention of Kang Shin Jin (Park Hee Soon) by resolving the legally complex “Park Hyuk Jun case” in his own unique style. Through this case, Han Young formed a friendly relationship with Daejin Ilbo reporter Song Na Yeon (Baek Jin Hee). When her father, who works at Kangcheon Palace, was falsely accused of theft, Han Young stepped in to help.

Han Young realized that the missing items included a ledger detailing military service corruption involving the children of high-ranking political and legal figures. After a fierce struggle to locate it, he ultimately exposed the ledger, delivering a satisfying moment for viewers. On the other hand, Kang Shin Jin, who knew that the son of the person he intended to install as Chief Justice was included in the ledger, got furious.

Amid this situation, the newly released stills depict Han Young meeting with Kang Shin Jin alone at a restaurant. Although it appears to be an ordinary meal on the surface, their inscrutable gazes as they size each other up create a chilling atmosphere. Attention is focused on what kind of conversation will unfold between Lee Han Young and Kang Shin Jin, who have completely different motives.

Another set of stills below capture Lee Han Young’s unpredictable actions. He manages to completely fluster Kang Shin Jin’s loyal subordinate Kim Jin Han (Jung Hee Tae), who visits him regarding the exposure of the ledger. Although Jin Han usually maintains a composed demeanor, he completely loses his composure due to Han Young’s remarks. Viewers are left curious to find out what wild card Han Young will play to shatter Kim Jin Han’s composure and what his master plan might be.

The next episode of “The Judge Returns” airs on January 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, catch up on the drama below:

Watch Now

