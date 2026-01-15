Lee Jun Hyuk, Park Ji Hwan, And Ahn Jae Hong Bring Diverse Charms To Upcoming Film 'The King's Warden'

Upcoming film “The King’s Warden” has unveiled new stills of its lineup of special appearances!

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the hidden story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon). The sixth king of Joseon, Danjong ascended the throne at age 12 but was dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongo in Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end.

Set in 1457 in Cheongnyeongpo, the film follows village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), who voluntarily transforms his village into an exile site to revitalize its future, and the unexpected bond he forms with the young dethroned king.

Park Ji Hwan will play the governor of Yeongwol, who receives updates on the daily life of Yi Hong Wi [the personal name of King Danjong] through Gwangcheongol village chief Eom Heung Do. The governor is a layered character, shifting between clumsiness and gravitas while leading Yeongwol.

Lee Jun Hyuk will make a special appearance as Grand Prince Geumseong, who plots to restore his nephew Yi Hong Wi to the throne. In a newly released image, he is shown in armor with a determined gaze.

Ahn Jae Hong will play the village chief of Norugol, a village next to Gwangcheongol, who is already enjoying a comfortable life due to his village becoming a designated place of exile. The Norugol chief competes fiercely with Eom Heung Do to once again turn his village into a place of exile, showcasing an unpredictable comedic chemistry.

“The King’s Warden” is scheduled to hit theaters on February 4.

