Watch: Lee Chae Min’s Love Confession Turns His Friendship With Kim Sae Ron Awkward In New Film Teaser

The upcoming youth romance—and Kim Sae Ron’s posthumous film—“Every Day, We” (literal translation) has released a new teaser!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Every Day, We” follows Ho Su (Lee Chae Min), who unexpectedly confesses his feelings to his childhood friend Yeo Wool (Kim Sae Ron) the day before high school begins. Caught off guard by his sudden confession and kiss, Yeo Wool reacts with anger, ending their friendship. On the long-awaited first day of high school, Yeo Wool and Ho Su find themselves in the same school and the same class, reunited under new circumstances.

The newly released teaser begins with Ho Su making a sudden confession to Yeo Wool on the day of their middle school graduation. So flustered that she drops the hot dog she is eating, Yeo Wool starts avoiding Ho Su, and the awkward tension between them carries over into their high school days.

Yeo Wool, who firmly believed she could only see Ho Su as a friend, strangely begins to feel her heart race every time she sees him. However, the situation becomes even more complicated when it is revealed that Yeo Wool has a crush on Ho Jae (Ryoo Ui Hyun), a senior on the basketball team, causing their relationships to become increasingly tangled.

Watch the teaser below!

“Every Day, We” is set to hit theaters in February 2026.

