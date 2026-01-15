IST Entertainment To Debut New Boy Group TUNEXX With “BOYS II PLANET” Contestants

It’s official: IST Entertainment will be launching a new boy group this March!

On January 15, IST Entertainment announced, “We have recently finalized the team name and lineup for our new boy group, which includes Park Dong Gyu, Kim Si Hwan, Arctic, and newly added member Kim In Hu—all of whom participated in Mnet’s survival audition program ‘BOYS II PLANET.’ The seven-member group will debut under the name TUNEXX, and we are stepping up preparations with the goal of an official debut in early March.”

The agency added, “TUNEXX has been dedicating themselves to practice and preparation in order to live up to the expectations of fans who have waited for a long time. They will greet fans with high-quality music and performances.”

Ahead of their official debut, TUNEXX will begin building momentum with the release of “One Last Chance,” OST Part 1 for the SBS drama “No Tail to Tell,” starring Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon. The track, featuring the group’s full seven-member lineup, is set to be released on January 16.

Notably, IST Entertainment has already been actively engaging fans by sharing the trainees’ daily lives and performance content through the Instagram and YouTube accounts “0v__x0.”

