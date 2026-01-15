'Show Me The Money 12' Producers Talk International Contestants, Public's Perception Of Hip Hop, And More At Press Conference

On January 15, a press conference was held for the premiere of “Show Me The Money 12” with producers Zico, Crush, Jay Park, Lil Moshpit, Loco, GRAY, Hukky Shibaseki, and J-Tong along with CP (chief producer) Choi Hyo Jin in attendance.

“Show Me The Money” is a hip hop survival program that first premiered in 2012 and is returning with a new season for the first time in three years since Season 11 in 2022.

This upcoming season recorded approximately 36,000 applicants from not just Korea but also internationally.

Jay Park remarked, “It felt fresh and extraordinary to hear rapping in diverse languages. This is my fourth time participating [in ‘Show Me the Money’], and I have worked on music for a long time, but it was more fun to hear in different languages.”

CP Choi Hyo Jin added, “A new point to watch out for will be how the artists showcase their charms through attitude, spirit, and expressions on top of lyrics even though the languages are different.”

Speaking about the current state of hip hop, Zico explained, “Hip hop is a genre that is sensitive to trends to the point that it wouldn’t be exaggerating to say that the trends are changing every three to four months. Hip hop is changing in various ways, but it is important that the core isn’t changing.”

Jay Park commented about the Korean public’s perception of hip hop, “I don’t think people actively listen to it as much these days. I think there are many reasons for that including K-pop improving in quality, breaking down the boundaries more.” He added, “I think the public appeal took a downturn due to stereotypes like ‘acting tough’ or ‘flex,’” and shared that his personal goal is to show what true hip hop is through the program.

“I hope to be helpful as someone who loves Korean hip hop culture,” Crush continued. “We are working for Korean hip hop to break through the television screen and reach the hearts of the public through ‘Show Me the Money.’ I hope people who love hip hop will interact while enjoying it with more sincerity.”

“Show Me the Money 12” premieres on January 15 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

Watch a trailer for the show below!

And check out more photos from the press conference:

Source (1) (2)

Photo Credit: Mnet