Yum Jung Ah Reported To Star In “Moving 2” + Agency Briefly Responds

Yum Jung Ah may be joining the cast of Season 2 of Disney+’s hit original series “Moving”!

On January 15, Sports Seoul reported that the actress will be starring in “Moving 2,” though specific details about her role and character have yet to be revealed.

In response to the report, Yum Jung Ah’s agency Artist Company briefly stated, “Nothing has been decided yet.”

Meanwhile, “Moving 2” is currently in the casting stage. In addition to Yum Jung Ah, the production is reportedly also in talks with overseas actors. Filming is expected to begin once the casting lineup is finalized.

Based on the popular webtoon, “Moving” follows children who hide their superpowers while navigating the present, and their parents who carry painful secrets from the past.

Stay tuned for further updates!

Source (1) (2)