Watch: Lomon Pays A Heavy Price For A Wish Granted By Kim Hye Yoon In 'No Tail To Tell' Highlight Teaser

SBS’s upcoming fantasy drama “No Tail to Tell” has shared a highlight teaser!

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama follows the chaotic journey of the two as they attempt to save one another.

The highlight video opens with scenes of Eun Ho’s turbulent past. She begins by saying sorrowfully in voice-over, “I won’t become human. I won’t love humans. I won’t live miserably and die unhappily.” The teaser then jumps to an unexpected scene where Eun Ho, who swore not to love humans, is seen lying in bed beside Kang Si Yeol, sparking curiosity about how their relationship will develop.

For Eun Ho, a quirky gumiho who rejects both good deeds and men because she doesn’t want to be human, life in the human world is like playing a game with in-app purchases, enjoying only the fun without hardship. But fate unexpectedly entangles her with Kang Si Yeol, a superstar soccer player who only cares about soccer and only loves himself. Their connection begins because of Hyun Woo Seok (Jang Dong Joo), a pitiful soccer player who was fired from the fourth division.

Moved by Hyun Woo Seok’s desperate words, “I can’t quit like this,” Kang Si Yeol uses Eun Ho’s wish card. To prove her powers to Si Yeol, who doubts her abilities, Eun Ho grants Hyun Woo Seok’s wish and makes Kang Si Yeol pay the price. In one scene, Eun Ho is heard saying, “I’ve swapped your fates,” while in another, a devastated Kang Si Yeol is heard saying, “I can’t live like that. No, I won’t live like that!”

The teaser also introduces various unusual and intriguing characters, including Geum Ho (Lee Si Woo), a gumiho who lived with Eun Ho hundreds of years ago and was like an older sister to her; Lee Yoon (Choi Seung Yoon), a fourth-generation heir to the Geumsu Group and Eun Ho’s VIP client who believes money can buy anything; and Jang DoChul (Kim Tae Woo), a mysterious shaman who is after the gumiho.

Finally, the teaser gives a glimpse of a change in the relationship between Eun Ho and Si Yeol, while also hinting at Eun Ho losing her supernatural powers. Will the free-spirited gumiho Eun Ho regain her lost powers and experience love for the first time?

Watch the teaser below!

“No Tail to Tell” will premiere on January 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

