Gummy And Jo Jung Suk Welcome Their Second Daughter

Jo Jung Suk and Gummy have welcomed their second child, a baby girl!

On January 14, Jo Jung Suk’s agency JAM Entertainment announced that the couple welcomed their second daughter on January 14, sharing that both Gummy and the baby are in good health and recovering under the loving care of their family.

Below is the agency’s official statement:

Hello, this is JAM Entertainment, actor Jo Jung Suk’s agency. We are happy to share the joyful news that Jo Jung Suk and Gummy welcomed their second daughter on January 14, welcoming a new addition to their family. Both the mother and baby are in good health and are recovering peacefully under the loving care of their family. We kindly ask for your warm support and blessings so that the child may grow up surrounded by love, and we also appreciate your continued encouragement for Jo Jung Suk and Gummy as they begin this new chapter with their expanded family. We sincerely thank everyone for the continued interest and affection you have shown. Thank you.

Jo Jung Suk and Gummy tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first daughter in 2020.

Congratulations to the happy family!

