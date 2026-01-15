FIFTY FIFTY's Agency ATTRAKT Partially Wins Damage Lawsuit Against The Givers

FIFTY FIFTY’s agency ATTRAKT has partially won a damages lawsuit filed against The Givers.

On January 15, the 33rd Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court (presiding judge Choi Jong Jin) ruled partially in favor of ATTRAKT in the lawsuit seeking approximately 2 billion won (approximately $1.36 million) in damages against The Givers, CEO Ahn Sung Il, and Director Baek Jin Sil.

The court ordered, “The Givers and CEO Ahn shall jointly pay 499.5 million won (approximately $340,500) to ATTRAKT.” It further ruled that Director Baek Jin Sil is jointly responsible for 449.5 million won (approximately $306,300) of the total amount with The Givers and CEO Ahn Sung Il.

Previously, ATTRAKT took legal action against The Givers and the CEO Ahn Sung Il on various charges including tampering with the former FIFTY FIFTY members Aran, Saena, and Sio.

Source (1)