Watch: Park Bo Gum Cuts Hair, Lee Sang Yi Lends A Hand, And Kwak Dong Yeon Cooks Up Comfort In “The Village Barber”

tvN’s upcoming variety show “The Village Barber” has unveiled new posters and a teaser video!

“The Village Barber” follows Park Bo Gum—who holds a national barber’s license—and his close friends Lee Sang Yi and Kwak Dong Yeon as they run a special barbershop in a remote rural village, tending to both hair and hearts.

The newly released group poster captures a fairytale-like moment on a snowy day, with fresh white snow blanketing the yard as the three brothers get to work styling a customer’s hair. Park Bo Gum takes charge of the haircut, while Lee Sang Yi sweeps nearby and Kwak Dong Yeon supports with various grooming tools in hand, highlighting their seamless teamwork and chemistry. With bright smiles on all three faces, the poster raises anticipation for the warm and uplifting story they’ll bring to the quiet village.

Meanwhile, the teaser video offers a glimpse into each member’s role and the show’s cozy yet cheerful atmosphere. Park Bo Gum greets customers warmly and says, “Please let me know if you’re uncomfortable,” showing his gentle and considerate side as the main barber. Scenes of him carefully applying products and meticulously trimming hair with clippers convey his sincerity and focus.

Lee Sang Yi wins hearts as he cheerfully helps out with heavy farm work like carrying compost. He also takes on nail care with a delicate touch, drawing attention to his role as the barbershop’s nail specialist who helps lift customers’ spirits.

Lastly, Kwak Dong Yeon showcases his cooking skills. Confidently handling a fish-shaped pastry maker, he turns out golden bungeoppang (fish-shaped pastries), then seamlessly moves on to stir-frying and chopping to prepare dubu kimchi. From the trio’s meals to snacks for their customers, he proves himself to be the reliable chef of the group.

“The Village Barber” premieres on January 30 at 8:40 p.m. KST.

