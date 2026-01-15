Lee Si Woo And TWICE’s Dahyun Share Quiet Domestic Moments As They Begin Living Together In “Love Me”

“Love Me” has unveiled new stills of Lee Si Woo and TWICE’s Dahyun ahead of its upcoming episodes!

A remake of a Swedish series by Josephine Bornebusch, “Love Me” tells the story of a somewhat selfish but relatable family where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Seo Jun Seo (Lee Si Woo) and Ji Hye On (Dahyun)—friends of 20 years who finally became a couple—took another step forward in their relationship. After an impulsive night together, Jun Seo grew conflicted, realizing that Hye On was always the first person he thought of. Though he feared losing their long-standing relationship, the pain of being apart made him acknowledge his feelings as love.

Two years later, their paths began to diverge. Hye On quit her job to focus on writing and pursue her dream of becoming an author, while Jun Seo struggled with insecurity about his future. Unable to fully support her and still financially dependent on his father Seo Jin Ho (Yoo Jae Myung), his anxiety eventually boiled over. When his father mentioned selling the family home, Jun Seo snapped, feeling like a burden in his own family, and stormed out after declaring he would leave.

In the newly released stills, Jun Seo is seen heading to Hye On’s rooftop room. From him setting up a tent on the rooftop, to Hye On looking at him as if she had expected this all along, and even the two folding laundry together, the scenes give off the unmistakable vibe of newlyweds.

Meanwhile, the preview for the upcoming episodes—released after the previous broadcast—teases yet another choice by Jun Seo. Declaring, “This time, I’ll become independent with my own strength,” he is shown surviving on convenience store meals and even taking on substitute driving jobs. Determined to reclaim his pride after what he calls the humiliation he received from his father and sister, Jun Seo secretly begins living with Hye On. Viewers are left wondering whether he can truly stand on his own—and what his new living arrangement with Hye On will lead to.

The next episode of “Love Me” will air on January 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama below:

Watch Now

Source (1)