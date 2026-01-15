Hong Jong Hyun Confronts Unexpected Feelings For Best Friend Oh Yeon Seo In “Positively Yours”

“Positively Yours” has shared a glimpse of the subtle tension between best friends Oh Yeon Seo and Hong Jong Hyun!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of Taehan Liquor and a second-generation chaebol who seemingly has it all, while Oh Yeon Seo portrays Jang Hui Won, the youngest-ever manager on Taehan Liquor’s new product development team—someone who scores a perfect 100 at work but zero in love.

Jang Hui Won and her male best friend of 15 years Cha Min Uk (Hong Jong Hyun) share a bond so close that they can read each other’s emotions and situations through a single expression or text message. Comfortable, in sync, and almost like family, the two are true soulmates who understand each other better than anyone.

The newly released stills highlight their long-standing chemistry, raising anticipation for a possible shift in their relationship. In one scene, Hui Won opens up to Min Uk about her worries and seeks his advice, freely sharing her thoughts—showcasing just how deep their trust and closeness run.

In other stills, Min Uk is quietly supporting Hui Won, even bringing her a warm cup of coffee when she works late alone at the office. Notably, one scene captures him watching her from afar with a gentle smile. Though Min Uk has always answered “just friends” when asked about his relationship with Hui Won, the unexpected arrival of Kang Du Jun as a new variable in her life forces him to confront feelings for Hui Won that he has never experienced before.

“Positively Yours” premieres on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

