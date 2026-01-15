BTS Announces 5th Full Album 'ARIRANG' + Reveals Physical Album Details

BTS has announced details for their upcoming comeback!

On January 16, it was revealed that their upcoming full album is titled “ARIRANG.”

The physical album will be released in the following 16 versions:

“ARIRANG” “ARIRANG” (Rooted in Korea Ver.) “ARIRANG” (Rooted in Music Ver.)

“ARIRANG” (Living Legend Ver.)

“ARIRANG” (Weverse Albums Ver.)

“ARIRANG” (Modern Korea Vinyl)

“ARIRANG” (Group Red Vinyl)

“ARIRANG” (Standard Vinyl) “ARIRANG” (RM Silver Vinyl) “ARIRANG” (Jin Pink Vinyl) “ARIRANG” (SUGA Clear Vinyl) “ARIRANG” (j-hope Cream Vinyl) “ARIRANG” (Jimin Burgundy Vinyl) “ARIRANG” (V Velvet Red Vinyl) “ARIRANG” (Jung Kook Orchid Vinyl)

“ARIRANG” (Travel Tag CD Box Set)

“ARIRANG” (Deluxe Vinyl) “ARIRANG” (Deluxe Vinyl – B&W Ver.) “ARIRANG” (Deluxe Vinyl – Color Ver.)



Pre-orders will open on January 16 at 11 a.m. KST, and the album will be released on March 20 at 1 p.m. KST.

Find the album previews and pre-order information here!

