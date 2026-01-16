FNC To End Variety Management

FNC Entertainment has decided to end its management of variety show and broadcast personalities.

On January 16, FNC Entertainment announced, “We have had in-depth discussions with the variety show and broadcast personalities signed to our agency. As a result, we will not be renewing their contracts, and we plan to gradually wrap up our management operations while unsparingly providing all necessary support until the end [of their contract periods].”

The agency continued, “We sincerely thank all the variety show and broadcast personalities who have been a part of FNC up until now, as well as the fans who have given them their unsparing love for a long time.”

“In 2026, we will accelerate growth by expanding profitability centered on our core businesses, including music, actor management, and drama production,” said FNC Entertainment. “We plan to continuously strengthen our core businesses and build a more stable and robust business structure.”

