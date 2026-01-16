Oh Yeon Seo And Choi Jin Hyuk Lean In For A Kiss In 'Positively Yours'

Upcoming drama “Positively Yours” has shared a sneak peek of the romantic tension between Oh Yeon Seo and Choi Jin Hyuk!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo will star as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk will play Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the moment right before Kang Du Jun and Jang Hui Won share a heart-stopping kiss at night. The tension begins with the couple sharing intense eye contact as they sip beer together against a glittering city skyline, then builds as the two of them lean in for a kiss.

“Positively Yours” premieres on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

