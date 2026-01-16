Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, And Park Seo Ham Become Entangled In An Unexpected Love Triangle In 'Our Universe' Posters

tvN’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Our Universe” has shared a closer look at the leads!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows two in-laws who, despite starting off on bad terms, end up living under the same roof to raise their 20-month-old nephew Woo Joo together, after the sudden passing of their older siblings.

Bae In Hyuk stars as Sun Tae Hyung, a blunt and seemingly cold photographer’s assistant who hides a surprisingly soft heart. Despite his assistant title, he has skills even the lead photographer envies. The copy, “You are the baby’s aunt, nothing more and nothing less,” conveys the clear boundaries he draws. Although he has a prickly attitude, Sun Tae Hyung harbors a past that he can’t let go of, facing various emotions as he becomes intertwined with Woo Hyun Jin and meets his older brother after 16 years.

Roh Jeong Eui will play Woo Hyun Jin, Sun Tae Hyung’s cheerful in-law who is preparing to enter the workforce and dreams of an ordinary life. She works hard in order to help her older sister, who was her reliable support since she was young. In her poster, the copy, “Brother-in-law, are we strangers? Please just take good care of the child,” raises curiosity for how her life will suddenly change while raising Woo Joo together with Sun Tae Hyung.

Park Seo Ham plays Park Yoon Sung, Woo Hyun Jin’s first love who is capable and has a handsome appearance. Although Park Yoon Sung and Woo Hyun Jin began to grow feelings for each other in college, their feelings never fully came to fruition, but he reunites with her as his team member. The question, “So that’s not your child nor your boyfriend?” raises questions for what unexpected variable Park Yoon Sung will play in the upcoming romance story.

The production team shared, “An unexected love traingle will unfold in an interesting way between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin, who somehow become intertwined as in-laws, and Park Yoon Sung, Hyun Jin’s first love who suddenly apepars in front of them,” asking viewers to anticipate their chemistry.

“Our Universe” will premiere on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

