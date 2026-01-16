'Culinary Class Wars' To Return With Season 3; Restaurants To Compete Instead Of Individual Chefs

It’s official: Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars” is returning for a third season!

“Culinary Class Wars” is a hit cooking competition show in which highly-skilled “black spoon” hidden-gem chefs go head-to-head with Korea’s top “white spoon” celebrity chefs.

On January 16 KST, Netflix officially announced its plans for Season 3 of the show, which just wrapped up its second season earlier this week.

Notably, Season 3 will feature restaurants competing against one another, rather than individual chefs. Teams of four chefs representing any restaurant, regardless of cuisine, are invited to apply. Individual applications will not be accepted, and teams composed of friends or acquaintances—rather than chefs currently working together at one establishment—are also ineligible. However, chefs from different branches of the same restaurant chain are permitted to apply together as one team.

“Culinary Class Wars” production director (PD) Kim Eun Ji commented, “Thanks to the viewers all over the world who gave Season 2 so much love, it became possible for us to produce a third season, and I’m sincerely grateful. We will do our utmost to produce a show that lives up to viewers’ expectations for ‘Culinary Class Wars’ with a new and improved format and an even more entertaining Season 3.”

