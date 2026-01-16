Ji Sung Is Attacked By A Mystery Assailant In 'The Judge Returns'

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” has shared a suspenseful sneak peek of its next episode!

“The Judge Returns” is a new drama starring Ji Sung as corrupt judge Lee Han Young, who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Judge Returns,” Lee Han Young shook up the legal industry by revealing the contents of a ledger that implicated the children of key political and legal figures in military service corruption.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fifth episode show Lee Han Young—who now has a target on his back—being attacked in broad daylight by a mystery assailant armed with a knife. Lee Han Young falls to the ground, his hand bleeding from a cut, as his attacker relentlessly continues his assault.

To find out who Lee Han Young’s attacker is—and whether he’ll be able to escape—catch the next episode of “The Judge Returns” on January 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch the first four episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)