3 Reasons To Look Forward To Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon's Fantasy Rom-Com 'No Tail To Tell'

Get ready for the premiere of SBS’s “No Tail to Tell”!

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama follows the chaotic journey of the two as they attempt to save one another.

Ahead of the premiere, “No Tail to Tell” shared three reasons to anticipate its premiere!

1. The return of SBS’s fantasy rom-com

“No Tail to Tell” marks SBS’s latest fantasy rom-com following hits such as “The Haunted Palace” and “My Demon,” delivering an exciting romance between a human and special fantasy being. “No Tail to Tell” delves into the heart-fluttering romance between the Gen Z gumiho Eun Ho and world-class soccer star Kang Si Yeol. Scriptwriters Park Chan Young and Jo Ah Young shared, “It’ll be great if viewers can watch how Kang Si Yeol and gumiho Eun Ho become intertwined in a ‘love-hate’ relationship. Please enjoy the bickering, sweet moments, and the story of how they fight and eventually grow fond of each other,” raising anticipation for how their “hatred” becomes “fate” and eventually “salvation.”

2. Gen Z Gumiho

Director Kim Jung Kwon picked a gumiho who doesn’t want to become human as one of the points to anticipate. While most stories focus on gumihos wanting to become human, “No Tail to Tell” does the opposite. Eun Ho is so satisfied with her special existence that she harbors no desire to become human, and she even holds back on doing good deeds in fear of turning into a human, instead making minor mischief a habit. Eun Ho’s spiritual powers accumulated over hundreds of years have also become her means of making money as she grants wishes to humans in exchange for a price. The familiar yet unique character of a Gen Z gumiho will captivate audiences with a relatable charm.

3. Chemistry between Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon

The unique chemistry between gumiho and human portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon is already making fans excited for the drama. Kim Hye Yoon is returning to the small screen for the first time in one year and eight months, ready to charm viewers with her loveable energy and acting transformation. Kim Hye Yoon shared, “I will greet viewers with a never-before-seen Gen Z gumiho. It’ll be great if you can focus on the diverse and extravagant styling as well as the evolving relationship between Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol. I’ll also be grateful if you watch with curiosity for Eun Ho’s unpredictable future.”

Also raising anticipation is Lomon’s role in the rom-com. The actor shared, “There’s definitely laughter and heart-fluttering excitement, but at some point, it becomes a drama that leaves lingering emotions. I hope that by the time the final episode ends, viewers will be able to reflect once more on love and relationships.”

“No Tail to Tell” will premiere on January 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” on Viki:

Watch Now

And check out Lomon’s drama “Branding in Seongsu” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)