Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon Share An Unforgettable First Meeting In 'No Tail To Tell'

SBS’s upcoming drama “No Tail to Tell” has unveiled a sneak peek of Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon’s very first encounter!

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama will follow their chaotic journey as the two attempt to save one another.

In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol meet for the first time during his days as a youth soccer player, before he reaches world-class status. Having lived for 900 years believing that gumihos are superior to humans, Eun Ho acts haughty and somewhat standoffish even while interacting with a human she’s never met before.

Meanwhile, Kang Si Yeol appears startled and overwhelmed by Eun Ho’s intimidating presence, hinting at an unforgettable start to the long and fateful relationship between the two of them.

Later that same day, the two wind up meeting again at night. Kang Si Yeol looks shocked to see the same woman he met earlier that day, while Eun Ho glares at him with a soccer ball in hand, piquing curiosity as to the circumstances of their second encounter.

The “No Tail to Tell” production team teased, “A ‘Gen Z gumiho’ unlike any you’ve seen before is coming. You won’t be able to resist the charms of Eun Ho, who behaves however she pleases but is still impossible to hate.”

“Please keep an eye on the fate of Eun Ho, who is standing on the boundary between human and gumiho,” they continued, “as well as her relationship with Kang Si Yeol, who appears before her at this crucial moment.”

“No Tail to Tell” will premiere on January 16, 2026 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

