Jin Ki Joo In Talks To Lead New Rom-Com Drama

Jin Ki Joo may be starring in a new romantic comedy soon!

On January 16, SPOTV News reported that Jin Ki Joo is set to take on a leading role in the upcoming drama “Sleeping Doctor” (literal title).

In response, her agency Basecamp Company stated, “‘Sleeping Doctor’ is a project she has received an offer for and is currently reviewing.”

“Sleeping Doctor” is a romantic comedy that follows the story of Hong Gyeong, a promising psychiatrist who is unable to heal his own wounds, and Nam Ji Oh, a doctor known as the “Hua Tuo of the hospital world,” who is said to revive even dying hospitals with his incredible talent.

“Sleeping Doctor” is currently in the midst of casting and is also discussing its broadcast schedule.

