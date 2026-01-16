Park Shin Hye Becomes Entangled With Ko Kyung Pyo, Cho Han Gyul, And More As Her Undercover Mission Begins In “Undercover Miss Hong”

“Undercover Miss Hong” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere tomorrow!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

In the upcoming first episode, viewers will learn how Hong Geum Bo—once a formidable supervisor at the Financial Supervisory Service’s Capital Market Investigation Bureau, known for her cold charisma and exceptional work skills—ends up having to return as a low-ranking employee.

Tasked with tracking down a slush fund ledger hidden within Hanmin Securities and an anonymous whistleblower known as “Yepi,” Hong Geum Bo borrows the identity of her younger sister Hong Jang Mi (ITZY’s Yuna) and disguises herself as a 20-year-old entry-level employee—15 years younger than her real age—to infiltrate the company.

After a series of twists and turns, Hong Geum Bo begins her perilous undercover mission as a rookie employee at Hanmin Securities and the youngest resident of Room 301 at the Seoul Metropolitan Government dormitory for unmarried female workers.

Adding to the intrigue are Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo) and Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyul)—two major variables in Hong Geum Bo’s undercover operation. Complaining to her boss Yoon Jae Beom (Kim Won Hae), who entrusted her with the mission, Hong Geum Bo protests, “If I had known Shin Jung Woo was coming, I wouldn’t have joined Hanmin Securities!” Meanwhile, she reunites with Albert Oh—whom she previously had an awkward argument with at a video rental store—this time as superior and subordinate, landing herself in an impossible situation.

Anticipation is also building for the first meeting of the Room 301 dorm mates, who are set to form an irreplaceable bond of friendship. Though she is actually the oldest, Hong Geum Bo must play the role of the youngest, struggling to blend in naturally while drawing subtle suspicion from her roommates. Notably, a tense psychological sparring will unfold between her and Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung), the dorm’s eldest and her senior at work, with whom she already shares an unpleasant first encounter.

Joining them in Room 301 are Kang Nora (Choi Ji Su), a mysterious heiress hiding her true identity, and Kim Mi Sook (Kang Chae Young), who is known as a friendly employee by all. How will the four women—each harboring secrets of their own— eventually form a close-knit friendship?

“Undercover Miss Hong” will premiere on January 17 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

