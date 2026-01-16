Ko Kyung Pyo In Talks + Ra Mi Ran Reported For New Comedy-Crime Film

Ko Kyung Pyo and Ra Mi Ran may star together in the upcoming film “Original Drug Rice Cake Shop”(literal translation)!

On January 16, TenAsia reported that Ko Kyung Pyo is currently in talks to star in “Original Drug Rice Cake Shop” as the male lead.

In response to the report, his agency CL&COMPANY stated, “He has received an offer for the project and is reviewing it.”

Ko Kyung Pyo has reportedly been offered the role of Woo Ho Jae, a man in his 30s who becomes entangled in a drug-related case.

On the same day, News1 reported that Ra Mi Ran is also in discussions to star in the film. She is said to have been offered the role of Ahn Bok Ja, the owner of a rice cake shop, though her agency has yet to release an official statement.

“Original Drug Rice Cake Shop” is based on the French film “Paulette.” The original film follows a woman who once worked as a baker and ends up becoming involved in drug dealing after witnessing a drug transaction. She approaches a drug organization and proposes selling drugs in exchange for a share of the profits. While the original film centered on bread and drugs, the Korean adaptation will reimagine the story with rice cakes and drugs.

Filming is scheduled to take place between late February and early May.

While waiting for updates, watch Ko Kyung Pyo and Ra Mi Ran on “Reply 1988”:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)