Lee Si Woo, Jang Dong Joo, And More Shape The Fates Of Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon In “No Tail To Tell”

“No Tail to Tell” has shared new stills of its supporting cast ahead of its premiere tonight!

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama follows the chaotic journey of the two as they attempt to save one another.

The newly released stills introduce four key figures who will drive another major storyline in the drama.

First is Geum Ho (Lee Si Woo), whose elegant presence in a traditional hanbok stands out. A fellow gumiho, Geum Ho shares a deep past with Eun Ho—closer than family. Geum Ho became human first and met an unhappy fate, and that’s when Eun Ho decided she would never become human herself.

Stills of Hyun Woo Seok (Jang Dong Joo) contrast his past and present. While Kang Si Yeol is now a global soccer star, he was once just an ordinary youth player, whereas Woo Seok was a former national youth team member and top prospect. However, an unexpected accident derailed his career, reducing him to a failed player released even from a fourth-division team.

The addition of veteran actor Kim Tae Woo further boosts anticipation. He plays Jang Do Cheol, a mysterious shaman hunting gumiho Eun Ho. His unreadable expression and chilling smile as he takes out a knife hint at a dark past and a dangerous connection to Eun Ho.

Lastly, Lee Yoon (Choi Seung Yoon) is introduced through a range of expressions, from relaxed confidence to explosive irritation. A fourth-generation heir to the Geumsu Group, Lee Yoon is Eun Ho’s VIP client. The drama’s central villain, Lee Yoon casually commits misdeeds—as he’s convinced that anything can be solved with money—and his selfish, volatile, and sociopathic tendencies often lead him to summon gumiho Eun Ho.

“No Tail to Tell” will premiere on January 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Tae Woo in his ongoing drama “The Judge Returns”:

Watch Now

And watch Jang Dong Joo in “Let Me Be Your Knight”:

Watch Now

Source (1)