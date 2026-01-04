Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, January Week 1
LLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” moves up one spot to become the first No. 1 song of 2026. Congratulations to ILLIT!
Moving up two spots back to No. 2 is LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI.” ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME,” which previously topped the chart for three weeks, dropped two spots to No. 3.
Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 6 is Zico and Japanese artist Lilas’s “DUET.” The artists wrote the lyrics for each of their own parts in the song.
Moving up six spots to No. 7 is fromis_9’s winter single “White Memories.” The song is fromis_9’s remake of Kim Min Jong’s classic hit from 2001.
1 (+1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
2 (+2) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
3 (-2) ONE MORE TIME
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
4 (-1) Blue Valentine
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
5 (–) Good Goodbye
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
6 (new) DUET
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
7 (+6) White Memories
- Chart Info
- 13 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
8 (+3) Landing in Love
- Chart Info
- 11 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
9 (+8) XOXZ
- Chart Info
- 17 Previous rank
- 17 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
10 (-3) FOCUS
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-5)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|12 (-3)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|13 (-3)
|Hollywood Action
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|14 (+2)
|Rich Man
|aespa
|15 (+6)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|16 (-1)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|17 (-5)
|힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick))
|noahjooda
|18 (-4)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|19 (–)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|20 (–)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|21 (+1)
|Do It
|Stray Kids
|22 (+6)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|23 (+3)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|24 (-1)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|25 (+4)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
|26 (-18)
|Fame
|RIIZE
|27 (-3)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|28 (+2)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|29 (-2)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|30 (+1)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|31 (+2)
|Talk to You
|Yeonjun
|32 (+4)
|UxYOUxU
|Chuei Li Yu
|33 (-1)
|body
|Dayoung
|34 (+8)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|35 (+3)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|36 (new)
|365일 (365 Days)
|Lee Changsub
|37 (new)
|Alibi
|XODIAC
|38 (+8)
|그래 늦지 않았어 (It’s Not Too Late (2025))
|AshaTree, Lee Yeeun, Jeon Gunho
|39 (new)
|MEGA PIECE HARMONY
|HADES
|40 (-1)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|41 (new)
|화이트 (White)
|ISEGYE IDOL
|42 (new)
|Lovin’ the Christmas
|DAY6
|43 (-9)
|BBUU!
|PLAVE
|44 (new)
|소심한 남자 (A Timid Man)
|SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
|45 (-5)
|Beat It Up
|NCT DREAM
|46 (-11)
|BURNING UP
|MEOVV
|47 (new)
|TEMPO
|Minho
|48 (+1)
|Christmas Alone
|tripleS
|49 (-1)
|Bloom
|RESCENE
|50 (-25)
|인사 (Panorama)
|Taeyeon
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%