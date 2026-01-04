Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, January Week 1

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, January Week 1

Jan 04, 2026
LLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” moves up one spot to become the first No. 1 song of 2026. Congratulations to ILLIT!

Moving up two spots back to No. 2 is LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI.” ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME,” which previously topped the chart for three weeks, dropped two spots to No. 3.

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 6 is Zico and Japanese artist Lilas’s “DUET.” The artists wrote the lyrics for each of their own parts in the song.

Moving up six spots to No. 7 is fromis_9’s winter single “White Memories.” The song is fromis_9’s remake of Kim Min Jong’s classic hit from 2001.

Singles Music Chart - January 2026, Week 1
  • 1 (+1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Image of NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Harris, Sloan, youra
    • Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (+2) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Image of SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Album: SPAGHETTI
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    • Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (-2) ONE MORE TIME
    Image of ONE MORE TIME
    Album: ONE MORE TIME
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk
    • Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (-1) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (–) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (new) DUET
    Image of DUET
    Album: DUET
    Artist/Band: Zico, Lilas
    • Music: Zico, Eun Hee Young, No Identity
    • Lyrics: Zico, Lilas
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (+6) White Memories
    Image of White Memories
    Album: White Memories
    Artist/Band: fromis_9
    • Music: Hwang Se Joon
    • Lyrics: Kim Tae Hoon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 13 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (+3) Landing in Love
    Image of Landing in Love
    Album: Take-off
    Artist/Band: HANRORO
    • Music: HANRORO
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 11 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (+8) XOXZ
    Image of XOXZ
    Album: IVE SECRET
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 17 Previous rank
       
    • 17 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (-3) FOCUS
    Image of FOCUS
    Album: FOCUS
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-5) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
12 (-3) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
13 (-3) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR
14 (+2) Rich Man aespa
15 (+6) OVERDRIVE TWS
16 (-1) GO! CORTIS
17 (-5) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda
18 (-4) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
19 (–) Drowning WOODZ
20 (–) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
21 (+1) Do It Stray Kids
22 (+6) like JENNIE Jennie
23 (+3) toxic till the end Rosé
24 (-1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
25 (+4) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER
26 (-18) Fame RIIZE
27 (-3) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
28 (+2) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
29 (-2) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
30 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
31 (+2) Talk to You Yeonjun
32 (+4) UxYOUxU Chuei Li Yu
33 (-1) body Dayoung
34 (+8) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
35 (+3) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
36 (new) 365일 (365 Days) Lee Changsub
37 (new) Alibi XODIAC
38 (+8) 그래 늦지 않았어 (It’s Not Too Late (2025)) AshaTree, Lee Yeeun, Jeon Gunho
39 (new) MEGA PIECE HARMONY HADES
40 (-1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
41 (new) 화이트 (White) ISEGYE IDOL
42 (new) Lovin’ the Christmas DAY6
43 (-9) BBUU! PLAVE
44 (new) 소심한 남자 (A Timid Man) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
45 (-5) Beat It Up NCT DREAM
46 (-11) BURNING UP MEOVV
47 (new) TEMPO Minho
48 (+1) Christmas Alone tripleS
49 (-1) Bloom RESCENE
50 (-25) 인사 (Panorama) Taeyeon

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

