Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, January Week 1

LLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” moves up one spot to become the first No. 1 song of 2026. Congratulations to ILLIT!

Moving up two spots back to No. 2 is LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI.” ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME,” which previously topped the chart for three weeks, dropped two spots to No. 3.

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 6 is Zico and Japanese artist Lilas’s “DUET.” The artists wrote the lyrics for each of their own parts in the song.

Moving up six spots to No. 7 is fromis_9’s winter single “White Memories.” The song is fromis_9’s remake of Kim Min Jong’s classic hit from 2001.

Singles Music Chart - January 2026, Week 1 1 (+1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Harris, Sloan, youra Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (+2) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) Album: SPAGHETTI Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (-2) ONE MORE TIME Album: ONE MORE TIME Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (-1) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (–) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 5 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

6 (new) DUET Album: DUET Artist/Band: Zico, Lilas Music: Zico, Eun Hee Young, No Identity Lyrics: Zico, Lilas Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

7 (+6) White Memories Album: White Memories Artist/Band: fromis_9 Music: Hwang Se Joon Lyrics: Kim Tae Hoon Genres: Dance Chart Info 13 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

8 (+3) Landing in Love Album: Take-off Artist/Band: HANRORO Music: HANRORO Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Rock Chart Info 11 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart

9 (+8) XOXZ Album: SECRET IVE SECRET Artist/Band: IVE Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young Genres: Dance Chart Info 17 Previous rank 17 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (-3) FOCUS Album: FOCUS Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-5) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 12 (-3) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 13 (-3) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR 14 (+2) Rich Man aespa 15 (+6) OVERDRIVE TWS 16 (-1) GO! CORTIS 17 (-5) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda 18 (-4) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 19 (–) Drowning WOODZ 20 (–) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 21 (+1) Do It Stray Kids 22 (+6) like JENNIE Jennie 23 (+3) toxic till the end Rosé 24 (-1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 25 (+4) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER 26 (-18) Fame RIIZE 27 (-3) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 28 (+2) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 29 (-2) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 30 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 31 (+2) Talk to You Yeonjun 32 (+4) UxYOUxU Chuei Li Yu 33 (-1) body Dayoung 34 (+8) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 35 (+3) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 36 (new) 365일 (365 Days) Lee Changsub 37 (new) Alibi XODIAC 38 (+8) 그래 늦지 않았어 (It’s Not Too Late (2025)) AshaTree, Lee Yeeun, Jeon Gunho 39 (new) MEGA PIECE HARMONY HADES 40 (-1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 41 (new) 화이트 (White) ISEGYE IDOL 42 (new) Lovin’ the Christmas DAY6 43 (-9) BBUU! PLAVE 44 (new) 소심한 남자 (A Timid Man) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan) 45 (-5) Beat It Up NCT DREAM 46 (-11) BURNING UP MEOVV 47 (new) TEMPO Minho 48 (+1) Christmas Alone tripleS 49 (-1) Bloom RESCENE 50 (-25) 인사 (Panorama) Taeyeon

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%