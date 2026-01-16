Dynamic Duo's Gaeko And Wife Announce Divorce After 15 Years Of Marriage

Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko has personally shared news of his divorce.

On January 16, Gaeko posted a statement on his Instagram Story announcing that he and his wife Kim Su Mi had decided to end their marriage after careful consideration.

Gaeko’s full message is as follows:

Hello, this is Gaeko. I’m sharing some personal news with a cautious heart. After many long and thoughtful conversations, we decided last year to end our relationship as a married couple while continuing to respect each other’s lives. As parents, the two of us will continue to share joint custody and fulfill our responsibilities to the end. We kindly ask for your warm understanding and support. Thank you.

Gaeko married Kim Su Mi in May 2011. During their 15-year marriage, the couple welcomed two children—a son and a daughter.