Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, January Week 2

Music
Jan 11, 2026
by edward1849

ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” repeats as the No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to ILLIT!

Moving back up two spots to No. 2 is NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine.” Holding steady at No. 3 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME.”

Singles Music Chart - January 2026, Week 2
  • 1 (–) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Image of NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Harris, Sloan, youra
    • Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (+2) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (–) ONE MORE TIME
    Image of ONE MORE TIME
    Album: ONE MORE TIME
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk
    • Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (+1) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (-3) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Image of SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Album: SPAGHETTI
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    • Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (+1) White Memories
    Image of White Memories
    Album: White Memories
    Artist/Band: fromis_9
    • Music: Hwang Se Joon
    • Lyrics: Kim Tae Hoon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (-1) DUET
    Image of DUET
    Album: DUET
    Artist/Band: Zico, Lilas
    • Music: Zico, Eun Hee Young, No Identity
    • Lyrics: Zico, Lilas
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (–) Landing in Love
    Image of Landing in Love
    Album: Take-off
    Artist/Band: HANRORO
    • Music: HANRORO
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (+1) FOCUS
    Image of FOCUS
    Album: FOCUS
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (+3) Hollywood Action
    Image of Hollywood Action
    Album: The Action
    Artist/Band: BOYNEXTDOOR
    • Music: Pop Time, Zico, Kako, Woonhak
    • Lyrics: Zico, Kako, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, Woonhak
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 13 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
12 (-3) XOXZ IVE
13 (+2) OVERDRIVE TWS
14 (+2) GO! CORTIS
15 (-4) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
16 (+1) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda
17 (+1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
18 (+1) Drowning WOODZ
19 (-5) Rich Man aespa
20 (–) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
21 (–) Do It Stray Kids
22 (–) like JENNIE Jennie
23 (+1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
24 (+4) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
25 (+2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
26 (-1) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER
27 (new) UFO (ATTENT!ON) SAY MY NAME
28 (-5) toxic till the end Rosé
29 (–) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
30 (new) Backseat Promises Kang Daniel
31 (-5) Fame RIIZE
32 (-2) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
33 (new) 이별의 계절 (The parting season) Lee Solomon
34 (–) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
35 (-2) body Dayoung
36 (-1) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
37 (+6) BBUU! PLAVE
38 (-7) Talk to You Yeonjun
39 (+8) TEMPO Minho
40 (-4) 365일 (365 Days) Lee Changsub
41 (-9) UxYOUxU Chuei Li Yu
42 (-4) 그래 늦지 않았어 (It’s Not Too Late (2025)) AshaTree, Lee Yeeun, Jeon Gunho
43 (-3) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
44 (+2) BURNING UP MEOVV
45 (+5) 인사 (Panorama) Taeyeon
46 (-1) Beat It Up NCT DREAM
47 (new) 우리 사랑하게 됐어요(2025) (I Happen To Love You (2025)) Gain, Jo Kwon
48 (new) 좋아해.. (something between us) george
49 (new) 하루 (A Day) Suzy
50 (new) Did You See The Rainbow? Lee Junho


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

