Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, January Week 2
ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” repeats as the No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to ILLIT!
Moving back up two spots to No. 2 is NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine.” Holding steady at No. 3 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME.”
Singles Music Chart - January 2026, Week 2
-
1 (–) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+2) Blue Valentine
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (–) ONE MORE TIME
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (+1) Good Goodbye
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
5 (-3) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (+1) White Memories
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
-
7 (-1) DUET
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
-
8 (–) Landing in Love
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
-
9 (+1) FOCUS
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
10 (+3) Hollywood Action
- Chart Info
- 13 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+1)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|12 (-3)
|XOXZ
|IVE
|13 (+2)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|14 (+2)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|15 (-4)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|16 (+1)
|힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick))
|noahjooda
|17 (+1)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|18 (+1)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|19 (-5)
|Rich Man
|aespa
|20 (–)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|21 (–)
|Do It
|Stray Kids
|22 (–)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|23 (+1)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|24 (+4)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|25 (+2)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|26 (-1)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
|27 (new)
|UFO (ATTENT!ON)
|SAY MY NAME
|28 (-5)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|29 (–)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|30 (new)
|Backseat Promises
|Kang Daniel
|31 (-5)
|Fame
|RIIZE
|32 (-2)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|33 (new)
|이별의 계절 (The parting season)
|Lee Solomon
|34 (–)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|35 (-2)
|body
|Dayoung
|36 (-1)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|37 (+6)
|BBUU!
|PLAVE
|38 (-7)
|Talk to You
|Yeonjun
|39 (+8)
|TEMPO
|Minho
|40 (-4)
|365일 (365 Days)
|Lee Changsub
|41 (-9)
|UxYOUxU
|Chuei Li Yu
|42 (-4)
|그래 늦지 않았어 (It’s Not Too Late (2025))
|AshaTree, Lee Yeeun, Jeon Gunho
|43 (-3)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|44 (+2)
|BURNING UP
|MEOVV
|45 (+5)
|인사 (Panorama)
|Taeyeon
|46 (-1)
|Beat It Up
|NCT DREAM
|47 (new)
|우리 사랑하게 됐어요(2025) (I Happen To Love You (2025))
|Gain, Jo Kwon
|48 (new)
|좋아해.. (something between us)
|george
|49 (new)
|하루 (A Day)
|Suzy
|50 (new)
|Did You See The Rainbow?
|Lee Junho
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%