Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, January Week 2

ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” repeats as the No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to ILLIT!

Moving back up two spots to No. 2 is NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine.” Holding steady at No. 3 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME.”

Singles Music Chart - January 2026, Week 2 1 (–) NOT CUTE ANYMORE Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Harris, Sloan, youra Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (+2) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (–) ONE MORE TIME Album: ONE MORE TIME Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (+1) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 5 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

5 (-3) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) Album: SPAGHETTI Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (+1) White Memories Album: White Memories Artist/Band: fromis_9 Music: Hwang Se Joon Lyrics: Kim Tae Hoon Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

7 (-1) DUET Album: DUET Artist/Band: , Lilas Zico , Lilas Music: Zico, Eun Hee Young, No Identity Lyrics: Zico, Lilas Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 6 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

8 (–) Landing in Love Album: Take-off Artist/Band: HANRORO Music: HANRORO Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Rock Chart Info 8 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart

9 (+1) FOCUS Album: FOCUS Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 10 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (+3) Hollywood Action Album: The Action Artist/Band: BOYNEXTDOOR Music: Pop Time, Zico, Kako, Woonhak Lyrics: Zico, Kako, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, Woonhak Genres: Dance Chart Info 13 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 12 (-3) XOXZ IVE 13 (+2) OVERDRIVE TWS 14 (+2) GO! CORTIS 15 (-4) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 16 (+1) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda 17 (+1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 18 (+1) Drowning WOODZ 19 (-5) Rich Man aespa 20 (–) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 21 (–) Do It Stray Kids 22 (–) like JENNIE Jennie 23 (+1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 24 (+4) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 25 (+2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 26 (-1) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER 27 (new) UFO (ATTENT!ON) SAY MY NAME 28 (-5) toxic till the end Rosé 29 (–) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 30 (new) Backseat Promises Kang Daniel 31 (-5) Fame RIIZE 32 (-2) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 33 (new) 이별의 계절 (The parting season) Lee Solomon 34 (–) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 35 (-2) body Dayoung 36 (-1) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 37 (+6) BBUU! PLAVE 38 (-7) Talk to You Yeonjun 39 (+8) TEMPO Minho 40 (-4) 365일 (365 Days) Lee Changsub 41 (-9) UxYOUxU Chuei Li Yu 42 (-4) 그래 늦지 않았어 (It’s Not Too Late (2025)) AshaTree, Lee Yeeun, Jeon Gunho 43 (-3) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 44 (+2) BURNING UP MEOVV 45 (+5) 인사 (Panorama) Taeyeon 46 (-1) Beat It Up NCT DREAM 47 (new) 우리 사랑하게 됐어요(2025) (I Happen To Love You (2025)) Gain, Jo Kwon 48 (new) 좋아해.. (something between us) george 49 (new) 하루 (A Day) Suzy 50 (new) Did You See The Rainbow? Lee Junho





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%