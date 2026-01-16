Seo Hyun Jin And Chang Ryul Stand At A Crossroads As Marriage Enters The Picture In “Love Me”

Seo Hyun Jin and Chang Ryul’s relationship will be put to the test in tonight’s episodes of “Love Me.”

A remake of a Swedish series by Josephine Bornebusch, “Love Me” tells the story of a somewhat selfish but relatable family where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

In the previous episode, Ju Do Hyun (Chang Ryul) opened up to his close junior Jung Hoon (Kim Ki Doo) about his concerns over marriage. With a child involved, he couldn’t think only of himself, and Seo Jun Kyung (Seo Hyun Jin)—who had long kept her emotions guarded—made him even more cautious. However, Jung Hoon’s advice, “If you want to know how she really feels, propose,” pushed Do Hyun to finally make a decision.

Ahead of tonight’s broadcast, newly released stills show Do Hyun buying a ring and preparing for the proposal—but with a conflicted expression instead of joy. Jun Kyung, meanwhile, appears in dark clothing and a hat, with a somber look on her face as she receives the ring. Even her gaze as Do Hyun slips the ring onto her finger feels heavy with meaning.

What is Jun Kyung truly feeling? And will this proposal lead to certainty or doubt—especially after it was revealed that Do Hyun’s ex-girlfriend, Im Yoon Ju (Gong Sung Ha), who is also his son Daniel’s biological mother, has returned to Korea hoping to reconnect with him?

The production team shared, “This episode honestly explores Jun Kyung and Do Hyun’s feelings about marriage. Faced with a major life choice, the two—who hesitated more than they felt certain—will be confronted with another difficult question due to an unexpected incident.” They added, “Please watch to see what marriage comes to mean for them, and what consequences this choice will bring.”

The next episode of “Love Me” will air on January 16 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

