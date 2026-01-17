'The Judge Returns' Ratings Break Into Double Digits As 'No Tail To Tell' Premieres

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” was the most-watched show of any kind to air on Friday!

On January 16, the new drama starring Ji Sung climbed to its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, “The Judge Returns” soared to an average nationwide rating of 10.0 percent for its fifth episode, nearly doubling its ratings from last week—and making it the most-watched program of Friday.

SBS’s new drama “No Tail to Tell,” which airs in the same time slot as “The Judge Returns,” premiered to an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent.

Finally, JTBC’s “Love Me” scored average nationwide ratings of 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent for its ninth and tenth episodes ahead of the final week of its run.

