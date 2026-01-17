ITZY's Yuna Helps Park Shin Hye Transform Into A 20-Year-Old In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

ITZY’s Yuna will come to Park Shin Hye’s rescue in tvN’s upcoming drama “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

After being tasked with the mission of having to disguise herself as a 20-year-old, the 30-something Hong Geum Bo turns to her younger sister Hong Jang Mi (Yuna) for help. The trendy Jang Mi, who perfectly embodies the free-spirited Gen X vibe of 1990s youth, stands in striking contrast to her neat and polished older sister Geum Bo, whose style is much more restrained.

In order to join Hanmin Securities as an entry-level employee, Geum Bo needs to borrow her younger sister Jang Mi’s identity. Not only does she have to change her appearance to match her new age, but in order to successfully pass for a 20-year-old without getting caught, she must remain cautious and carefully observe the latest trends among young people.

However, when she struggles to make a convincing transformation on her own, Geum Bo reaches out to her sister, who offers bold fashion and styling advice—as well as some intensive coaching on “tips to look young.” Despite their 15-year age difference, Jang Mi and Geum Bo share a realistic sisterly bond and fun chemistry that will be a highlight of the upcoming drama.

“Undercover Miss Hong” will premiere on January 17 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

