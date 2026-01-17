Moon Sang Min And Nam Ji Hyun Struggle To Switch Back After Body Swap In 'To My Beloved Thief'

On the next episode of KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief,” Moon Sang Min and Nam Ji Hyun will face the aftermath of their unexpected body swap!

“To My Beloved Thief” is a new drama starring Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who is secretly the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong, and Moon Sang Min as Yi Yeol, a prince who unexpectedly swaps bodies with her.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “To My Beloved Thief,” Hong Eun Jo was on the run as Hong Gil Dong when she was injured and wound up collapsing—only to wake up in Yi Yeol’s body. At the same time, Yi Yeol, who had been resting at the palace, suddenly found himself in Hong Eun Jo’s body.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Hong Eun Jo and Yi Yeol come together to try and figure out a solution to their bewildering situation. In a quiet place surrounded by trees, the two share a serious discussion about their mysterious dilemma.

As the two of them struggle to find a way to switch back to their own bodies, they eventually wind up embracing.

The drama’s production team teased, “‘To My Beloved Thief’ will tell the story of Prince Yi Yeol, who falls to the streets of the commoners, and Hong Eun Jo, a commoner who enters the royal palace. As they each experience the world of a different social status, they face and gradually come to understand one another’s lives and perspectives.”

They continued, “Please look forward to the story that unfolds after these two people swap souls.”

The next episode of “To My Beloved Thief” will air on January 17 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

