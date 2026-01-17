Oh Yeon Seo Runs Into One-Night Stand Choi Jin Hyuk At OB-GYN Clinic In 'Positively Yours'

Oh Yeon Seo and Choi Jin Hyuk will share an uncomfortable reunion after a one-night stand in upcoming drama “Positively Yours”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo will star as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk will play Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the fateful moment when Kang Du Jun and Jang Hui Won run into each other for the first time after their one-night stand—at an obstetrics and gynecology clinic.

Notably, Du Jun has a beautiful young woman on his arm, and the two appear to be quite close. Hui Won, who is with her best friend Hwang Mi Ran (Dasom), looks surprised at the sight of Du Jun’s companion, whose identity and relationship to Du Jun remain a mystery.

“Positively Yours” premieres on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)