Kim Hye Yoon Gets Upset When Lomon Mistakes Her For A Fan In 'No Tail To Tell'

Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon’s dynamic will undergo a major shift on the next episode of “No Tail to Tell”!

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama will follow their chaotic journey as the two attempt to save one another.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol run into one another nine years after they met for the first time and got off on the wrong foot. Things have changed considerably since that fateful first meeting: nine years ago, Kang Si Yeol was a “poor genius” with nothing but passion and his dreams, but he has now become a successful world-class soccer player.

No longer a boy, Kang Si Yeol gives superstar vibes as he struts through the airport surrounded by fans and reporters. Meanwhile, Eun Ho—who told him in a curse-like prophecy nine years ago that she didn’t see a successful future for him—is stunned by Kang Si Yeol’s transformation.

However, Kang Si Yeol, who appears to have entirely forgotten his past encounters with Eun Ho, fails to recognize her and mistakes her for a fan. As Eun Ho remains frozen in shock, Kang Si Yeol even goes so far as to give her an autograph, creating an unexpectedly humorous situation.

The “No Tail to Tell” production team teased, “The animosity and bickering between Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol, who meet again after nine years, will continue unchanged. As other characters including Hyun Woo Seok and Lee Yoon get involved, an even more unpredictable story will unfold.”

The second episode of “No Tail to Tell” will air on January 17 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

