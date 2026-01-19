4 Shocking Moments From Episodes 7-8 Of “IDOL I”

“IDOL I” episodes 7 and 8 delivered major revelations that significantly deepen both the mystery and the emotional stakes of the story. From the long and painful history between Maeng Se Na (Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung) and Kwak Byeong Gyun (Jung Jae Kwang) to the increasingly suspicious actions of Goldie Entertainment’s CEO (Jeong Man Sik) following Woo Seung’s (Ahn Woo Yeon) death, the drama raises the tension to new heights.

Here are four shocking moments from “IDOL I” episodes 7 and 8 that left a lasting impact.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

The history between Maeng Se Na and Kwak Byeong Gyun

The past between Maeng Se Na and Kwak Byeong Gyun has never truly been hidden from viewers. From the very first episode of “IDOL I,” the audience has repeatedly been shown just how cruel Kwak Byeong Gyun was toward Maeng Se Na during their high school years. Scene after scene established him as someone who relentlessly tormented her, leaving viewers with a lasting impression of his vicious behavior. However, until the most recent episodes, the drama had not fully revealed the reason behind his atrocious treatment of her.

Initially, the audience was led to believe that Kwak Byeong Gyun was simply a typical school bully, harassing a classmate for no reason other than asserting power. That assumption, however, turns out to be far from the truth.

In a pivotal scene where Maeng Se Na speaks with her boss, a startling revelation comes to light: Maeng Se Na’s father was once convicted of murder of her mother. Her boss had served as his defense attorney, while the prosecutor on the opposing side was none other than Kwak Byeong Gyun’s father. This revelation reframes the entire dynamic between Maeng Se Na and Kwak Byeong Gyun and sheds new light on their shared past.

While having a reason behind Kwak Byeong Gyun’s bullying does not justify his actions in any way, it does make their history clearer and more layered. His cruelty was not random but rooted in resentment, anger, and the influence of his father. The drama carefully avoids excusing his behavior, instead presenting it as a tragic consequence of inherited hatred and moral corruption passed down from parent to child.

Maeng Se Na’s father was falsely convicted

The revelation of Maeng Se Na and Kwak Byeon Gyun’s past finally confirms Maeng Se Na’s father was innocent. Kwak Byeong Gyun’s father had repeatedly instructed his son to select a convenient target and fabricate evidence against them rather than pursue a fair investigation to uncover the true perpetrator. When viewed through this lens, it becomes painfully clear that Maeng Se Na’s father was deliberately framed so that Kwak Byeong Gyun’s father could secure another victory and further his career.

The truth makes the injustice suffered by Maeng Se Na’s family even more devastating. Unable to prove his innocence, Maeng Se Na’s father ultimately took his own life inside his jail cell. Rather than serving as a moment of reckoning for the opposing lawyer, his death was dismissed as nothing more than an occupational hazard. Even more chillingly, this is the same mindset he later passes on to his son, teaching Kwak Byeong Gyun not empathy nor justice, but how to avoid the consequences of destroying innocent lives.

Is Goldie Entertainment’s CEO the killer?

When “IDOL I” first began, the CEO of Goldie Entertainment fit neatly into the familiar mold of a stereotypical entertainment company executive: someone willing to do absolutely anything to make more money. At that point, he appeared to be a one-dimensional antagonist driven purely by greed.

However, in the previous episodes, the audience was briefly shown a different side of him. He appeared more human and unexpectedly supportive, even going so far as to help Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) in ways that suggested genuine concern. This shift made the character feel more multidimensional, and much like Do Ra Ik himself, viewers began to place their trust in the wrong person.

The latest episodes completely overturn that perception. Do Ra Ik’s bandmate Jae Hee (Park Jeong Woo) suddenly goes missing, sending shockwaves through both the characters and the audience. He is later found unconscious in a ditch and is rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. As the mystery unfolds, a chilling flashback reveals that the seed of suspicion toward Do Ra Ik had been planted in Jae Hee’s mind by none other than the CEO himself.

Further revelations make the situation even more alarming. Before Woo Seong’s death, Goldie Entertainment had been closely reviewing the band’s contract, paying particular attention to the breach of contract clause. On their own, these details might not seem especially incriminating. However, when viewed together, they paint a disturbing picture.

Woo Seong was reportedly the one who signed Do Ra Ik to an exclusive contract under a different company without his knowledge. This raises a dangerous question: could the CEO have been aware of Woo Seong’s actions and decided to eliminate him to protect the company’s interests? And if Jae Hee began to uncover the truth or attempted to expose what really happened, was he silenced in the same way, left fighting for his life in a hospital bed?

The red cap connecting Do Ra Ik and Maeng Se Na

This is one of the moments that may not have shocked viewers, but it certainly came as a devastating revelation for Do Ra Ik himself, completely altering his perspective on Maeng Se Na and their relationship.

In the recent episodes, Do Ra Ik finally discovers that Maeng Se Na is a fan of his and the Gold Boys. To him, this revelation feels like the confirmation of his worst fears. Believing that she had only used the case as an excuse to get close to him, he feels betrayed and immediately distances himself from her. He goes as far as firing her from his case, cutting off the one person who had consistently stood by his side.

In an emotionally charged confrontation, Do Ra Ik tells her, “I wouldn’t have relied on you. It was the first time in my life someone defended me.” He admits that, for the first time, he truly believed in someone. What hurts him most is not the idea that she lied to him, but that she gave him hope and made him trust her, only for that trust to feel shattered.

However, the audience knows the truth that Do Ra Ik cannot yet see. Maeng Se Na was never helping him because she was a fan. She had always kept her personal feelings and professional responsibilities separate. In fact, the reason she became a fan of Do Ra Ik in the first place traces back to a moment from years ago, long before fame and scandals complicated their lives.

On one of the worst days of her life, when she had just lost her father, Maeng Se Na crossed paths with Do Ra Ik. At the same time, Do Ra Ik was facing his own emotional devastation after realizing that his mother did not truly care for him. In that brief, quiet moment of shared pain, Do Ra Ik gave Maeng Se Na his baseball cap so she would not have to show her tears to the world. That simple act of kindness became something she never forgot.

By pure coincidence, Do Ra Ik later sees that same baseball cap among the merchandise Maeng Se Na is throwing away in an attempt to forget about him and move on. In that instant, everything clicks into place. He realizes that she may be the only person in his life right now who does not want to defend him because he is Do Ra Ik of the Gold Boys, but simply because he is Do Ra Ik. That realization becomes the turning point of their relationship, quietly but powerfully reshaping how he sees her and himself.

It is nearly impossible for a romance drama to avoid introducing a second love interest, and “IDOL I” fills that role with Park Chung Jae (Kim Hyun Jin). What stands out, however, is how thoughtfully his relationship with Maeng Se Na is handled. It is implied that she helped him survive when he was young and struggling, giving him shelter and later a job. While it is natural for him to fall for his savior, Maeng Se Na’s rejection is refreshingly straightforward. She simply does not see him romantically. This moment reinforces her honesty and shows that rejection does not require another love as justification.

