'To My Beloved Thief' And 'The Judge Returns' Rise To Their Highest Ratings Yet

Even with the arrival of several new star-powered weekend dramas, both “To My Beloved Thief” and “The Judge Returns” soared to new all-time highs last night!

On January 17, KBS 2TV’s “My Beloved Thief” achieved the highest viewership ratings of its run thus far. According to Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode of the fantasy romance drama scored an average nationwide rating of 7.0 percent, marking a new personal record for the show.

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” also climbed to its highest ratings yet with its sixth episode, which took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 11.0 percent,

Meanwhile, two new dramas aired their highly-anticipated premieres last night. tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” kicked off on an average nationwide rating of 3.5 percent, while Channel A’s “Positively Yours” premiered to a nationwide average of 1.0 percent.

SBS’s new drama “No Tail to Tell,” which shares a time slot with “The Judge Returns,” dipped to an average nationwide rating of 2.7 percent for its second episode.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” continued its reign as the most-watched show of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 17.4 percent.

