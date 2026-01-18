Lee Joo Bin Gets Jealous Over A Woman With A Mysterious Connection To Ahn Bo Hyun In 'Spring Fever'

Is Lee Joo Bin about to meet a new romantic rival on tvN’s “Spring Fever”?

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Spoilers

Previously on “Spring Fever,” Yoon Bom tried to distance herself from Seon Jae Gyu in order to avoid getting overly involved with another parent of a student. Seon Jae Gyu responded by going to great lengths to try to win Yoon Bom over, while also facing competition in the form of his nemesis Choi Yi Joon (Cha Seo Won).

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Yoon Bom and Seon Jae Gyu meet up late at night to build a house for Bomsik, the stray dog he rescued during a heavy rainstorm. Even as they peacefully work together, their gazes as they look at one another betray the fact that they are struggling with complicated emotions.

Meanwhile, Yoon Bom will also find herself getting jealous when a mystery woman suddenly enters the picture. With rumors swirling among the townspeople that this woman (played by Son Yeo Eun) has a deep relationship with Seon Jae Gyu, it remains to be seen who she really is—and how she will affect the budding romance between Yoon Bom and Seon Jae Gyu.

The next episode of “Spring Fever” will air on January 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

