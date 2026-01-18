Oh Yeon Seo And Choi Jin Hyuk Get Close In An Empty Conference Room On 'Positively Yours'

Channel A’s “Positively Yours” has shared a sneak peek of a tense moment between Oh Yeon Seo and Choi Jin Hyuk!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “Positively Yours,” Kang Du Jun and Jang Hui Won repeatedly crossed paths through a series of coincidences that felt like destiny. Although they initially got off to a rocky start, the two were drawn to each other and wound up spending the night together in a a passionate one-night stand. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with both Du Jun and Hui Won shocked to run into one another at an obstetrics and gynecology clinic.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Du Jun and Hui Won find themselves alone together once again—this time in an empty conference room. As the two of them hold their breath in close proximity while making intense eye contact, the tension between them is palpable. Meanwhile, Hui Won makes a shushing gesture with her finger, as if even the slightest of whispers could lead to them getting caught.

To find out why Du Jun and Hui Won wind up alone in a conference room—and how the aftermath of their unexpected reunion at the OB-GYN clinic will play out—catch the second episode of “Positively Yours” on January 18 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch the first episode of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

