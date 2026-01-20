6 Gorgeous Blue K-Pop Makeup Looks To Stave Off The Winter Blues

If you feel a little under the weather or just a bit blah, a blue makeup look might be for you! Adding a hint of blue is a gorgeous way to switch up your mood. From everyday applications to bold looks that’ll make everyone stop and stare, these idols know how to put that little bit of winter blue to work.

IVE’s Liz

For a look that’s a little edgy without being too out-there, IVE’s Liz opted for a muted powder blue shade. It doesn’t swallow up her delicate features—instead, the color draws attention straight to her eyes. By keeping the rest of the look fairly natural, Liz lets that color stand out. No winter blues when the makeup is blue instead!

ILLIT’s Iroha

For those that don’t feel as confident with makeup or don’t like to wear much, ILLIT’s Iroha has the perfect way to incorporate that icy blue hue! She uses a light dusting of a blue-toned highlight in several places around her face, including the inner corners of her eyes and the tip of her nose. It looks like natural beauty with a pop of glam!

BABYMONSTER’s Asa

Here’s another way to incorporate blue without getting overwhelmed—thanks to BABYMONSTER’s Asa! By adding just a bit of sparkly blue glitter, she completely transforms this smokey eye into something magical. If you have a party to go to or you’re an everyday glam kind of person, this is a simple way to give yourself a makeup makeover!

This is a look that was so blue, it blew everyone away! This style probably isn’t for the everyday wearer, but Ningning makes it look incredible. Blue blush is definitely a tough sell—however, by adding blue into her eyeshadow look as well, she makes it look more cohesive. The result is a face that belongs in the editorial photo shoot hall of fame!

Soloist Choi Ye Na also makes quite a statement with her blue makeup. She opts for a blue-hued silver that sits primarily in the center of the face. Along with the warm-toned matte cheek and lip, a cool-toned highlight brings out her features by emphasizing the contrast. You could pare this down for an everyday look or go full glam!

Last but not least, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo also knows how to play color contrasts well! By choosing very warm shades for the rest of her face, all of the blue-grey hues in Jisoo’s smokey eye stand out even more. It’s a great way to pull out the blue tones if you don’t actually own a blue eyeshadow, as well as a way to make blue a little more user-friendly.