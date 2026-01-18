Park Shin Hye Is Shocked To See Her Ex-Boyfriend Ko Kyung Pyo In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Park Shin Hye is in for a rough start at her new job in “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a new comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “Undercover Miss Hong,” Hong Geum Bo embarked on a dangerous mission to infiltrate Hanmin Securities as an entry-level employee in order to find the missing slush fund ledger herself. After borrowing the identity of her younger sister Hong Jang Mi and undergoing coaching on how to pass for a 20-year-old, Hong Geum Bo successfully landed a job at Hanmin Securities. She also moved into the same dormitory as the CEO’s secretary Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung) in the hopes of extracting information from her.

However, as soon as she starts working at Hanmin Securities, Hong Geum Bo will face a series of unexpected obstacles. First, she is shocked to learn that the new CEO of the company is none other than her ex-boyfriend Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo), throwing a huge wrench into her plans.

Meanwhile, newly released stills from the upcoming second episode of the drama capture Hong Geum Bo with disheveled clothing and ice-cold expressions, suggesting that there was a serious physical altercation between the two women. As Hong Geum Bo is in a situation where she desperately needs to get on Go Bok Hee’s good side, it remains to be seen what sort of conflict arose between the two roommates.

To find out whether Hong Geum Bo will manage to get past the major hurdles in her way, catch the second episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” on January 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

