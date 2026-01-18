Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, January Week 3

Music
Jan 18, 2026
ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” is the No. 1 song for the third consecutive week. Congratulations to ILLIT!

Moving back up three spots to No. 2 is LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI.” Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” rises up one spot to round up the top three.

There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.

Singles Music Chart - January 2026, Week 3
  • 1 (–) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Image of NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Harris, Sloan, youra
    • Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (+3) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Image of SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Album: SPAGHETTI
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    • Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (+1) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (-1) ONE MORE TIME
    Image of ONE MORE TIME
    Album: ONE MORE TIME
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk
    • Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (-3) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (+3) FOCUS
    Image of FOCUS
    Album: FOCUS
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (+6) OVERDRIVE
    Image of OVERDRIVE
    Album: play hard
    Artist/Band: TWS
    • Music: Jin Jeon, Heon Seo, Weeks, Shaw
    • Lyrics: Jin Jeon, Heon Seo, Jihoon, Ohway!
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 13 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (–) Landing in Love
    Image of Landing in Love
    Album: Take-off
    Artist/Band: HANRORO
    • Music: HANRORO
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (+6) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 15 Previous rank
       
    • 26 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (-3) DUET
    Image of DUET
    Album: DUET
    Artist/Band: Zico, Lilas
    • Music: Zico, Eun Hee Young, No Identity
    • Lyrics: Zico, Lilas
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+3) GO! CORTIS
12 (-6) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9
13 (-2) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
14 (-4) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR
15 (+4) Rich Man aespa
16 (+1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
17 (-5) XOXZ IVE
18 (-2) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda
19 (-1) Drowning WOODZ
20 (+2) like JENNIE Jennie
21 (new) Pretty Boy Swag idntt
22 (new) Love Me More Apink
23 (-3) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
24 (-3) Do It Stray Kids
25 (–) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
26 (-3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
27 (+1) toxic till the end Rosé
28 (new) XO, My Cyberlove Chuu
29 (new) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden
30 (new) Killer Joy CNBLUE
31 (-2) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
32 (-8) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
33 (new) LiKE THAT WAKER
34 (-2) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
35 (new) STING (feat. Muhammad Ali) Joohoney
36 (new) 두번째 지구 (Planet B) HADES
37 (-11) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER
38 (-4) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
39 (-3) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
40 (–) 365일 (365 Days) Lee Changsub
41 (-6) body Dayoung
42 (-1) UxYOUxU Chuei Li Yu
43 (-1) 그래 늦지 않았어 (It’s Not Too Late (2025)) AshaTree, Lee Yeeun, Jeon Gunho
44 (-13) Fame RIIZE
45 (-2) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
46 (-8) Talk to You Yeonjun
47 (-10) BBUU! PLAVE
48 (-21) UFO (ATTENT!ON) SAY MY NAME
49 (new) Gray. Shin Soohyun
50 (-6) BURNING UP MEOVV


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

ALLDAY PROJECT
BLACKPINK
HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts
Hwasa
ILLIT
LE SSERAFIM
NMIXX
