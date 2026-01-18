Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, January Week 3
ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” is the No. 1 song for the third consecutive week. Congratulations to ILLIT!
Moving back up three spots to No. 2 is LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI.” Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” rises up one spot to round up the top three.
There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.
Singles Music Chart - January 2026, Week 3
-
1 (–) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+3) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (+1) Good Goodbye
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
4 (-1) ONE MORE TIME
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (-3) Blue Valentine
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (+3) FOCUS
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
7 (+6) OVERDRIVE
- Chart Info
- 13 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
8 (–) Landing in Love
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
-
9 (+6) JUMP
- Chart Info
- 15 Previous rank
- 26 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
10 (-3) DUET
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+3)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|12 (-6)
|하얀 그리움 (White Memories)
|fromis_9
|13 (-2)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|14 (-4)
|Hollywood Action
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|15 (+4)
|Rich Man
|aespa
|16 (+1)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|17 (-5)
|XOXZ
|IVE
|18 (-2)
|힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick))
|noahjooda
|19 (-1)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|20 (+2)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|21 (new)
|Pretty Boy Swag
|idntt
|22 (new)
|Love Me More
|Apink
|23 (-3)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|24 (-3)
|Do It
|Stray Kids
|25 (–)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|26 (-3)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|27 (+1)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|28 (new)
|XO, My Cyberlove
|Chuu
|29 (new)
|그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world)
|Car, the garden
|30 (new)
|Killer Joy
|CNBLUE
|31 (-2)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|32 (-8)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|33 (new)
|LiKE THAT
|WAKER
|34 (-2)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|35 (new)
|STING (feat. Muhammad Ali)
|Joohoney
|36 (new)
|두번째 지구 (Planet B)
|HADES
|37 (-11)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
|38 (-4)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|39 (-3)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|40 (–)
|365일 (365 Days)
|Lee Changsub
|41 (-6)
|body
|Dayoung
|42 (-1)
|UxYOUxU
|Chuei Li Yu
|43 (-1)
|그래 늦지 않았어 (It’s Not Too Late (2025))
|AshaTree, Lee Yeeun, Jeon Gunho
|44 (-13)
|Fame
|RIIZE
|45 (-2)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|46 (-8)
|Talk to You
|Yeonjun
|47 (-10)
|BBUU!
|PLAVE
|48 (-21)
|UFO (ATTENT!ON)
|SAY MY NAME
|49 (new)
|Gray.
|Shin Soohyun
|50 (-6)
|BURNING UP
|MEOVV
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%