Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, January Week 3

ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” is the No. 1 song for the third consecutive week. Congratulations to ILLIT!

Moving back up three spots to No. 2 is LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI.” Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” rises up one spot to round up the top three.

There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.

Singles Music Chart - January 2026, Week 3 1 (–) NOT CUTE ANYMORE Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Harris, Sloan, youra Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (+3) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) Album: SPAGHETTI Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (+1) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 4 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

4 (-1) ONE MORE TIME Album: ONE MORE TIME Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (-3) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (+3) FOCUS Album: FOCUS Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 9 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (+6) OVERDRIVE Album: play hard Artist/Band: TWS Music: Jin Jeon, Heon Seo, Weeks, Shaw Lyrics: Jin Jeon, Heon Seo, Jihoon, Ohway! Genres: Dance Chart Info 13 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (–) Landing in Love Album: Take-off Artist/Band: HANRORO Music: HANRORO Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Rock Chart Info 8 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart

9 (+6) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 15 Previous rank 26 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

10 (-3) DUET Album: DUET Artist/Band: , Lilas Zico , Lilas Music: Zico, Eun Hee Young, No Identity Lyrics: Zico, Lilas Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 7 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+3) GO! CORTIS 12 (-6) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9 13 (-2) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 14 (-4) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR 15 (+4) Rich Man aespa 16 (+1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 17 (-5) XOXZ IVE 18 (-2) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda 19 (-1) Drowning WOODZ 20 (+2) like JENNIE Jennie 21 (new) Pretty Boy Swag idntt 22 (new) Love Me More Apink 23 (-3) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 24 (-3) Do It Stray Kids 25 (–) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 26 (-3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 27 (+1) toxic till the end Rosé 28 (new) XO, My Cyberlove Chuu 29 (new) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden 30 (new) Killer Joy CNBLUE 31 (-2) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 32 (-8) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 33 (new) LiKE THAT WAKER 34 (-2) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 35 (new) STING (feat. Muhammad Ali) Joohoney 36 (new) 두번째 지구 (Planet B) HADES 37 (-11) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER 38 (-4) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 39 (-3) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 40 (–) 365일 (365 Days) Lee Changsub 41 (-6) body Dayoung 42 (-1) UxYOUxU Chuei Li Yu 43 (-1) 그래 늦지 않았어 (It’s Not Too Late (2025)) AshaTree, Lee Yeeun, Jeon Gunho 44 (-13) Fame RIIZE 45 (-2) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 46 (-8) Talk to You Yeonjun 47 (-10) BBUU! PLAVE 48 (-21) UFO (ATTENT!ON) SAY MY NAME 49 (new) Gray. Shin Soohyun 50 (-6) BURNING UP MEOVV





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%