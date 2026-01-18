Nam Ji Hyun Faces Off Against Hong Min Ki's Family After Swapping Souls With Moon Sang Min In 'To My Beloved Thief'

KBS2’s “To My Beloved Thief” has teased the upcoming episode!

“To My Beloved Thief” is a drama starring Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who is secretly the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong, and Moon Sang Min as Yi Yeol, a prince who unexpectedly swaps bodies with her.

In the upcoming broadcast of episode 6, Yi Yeol, who has entered Hong Eun Jo’s body, will deliver a blow to the powerful noble family that has long looked down on Hong Eun Jo.

Yi Yeol is left speechless after learning that Hong Eun Jo was set to marry the elder of Chief Royal Secretary Lim Sa Hyeong’s (Choi Won Young) household. Since Yi Yeol technically has no relationship with Eun Jo and did not fully understand her position, Yi Yeol realizes that he cannot rashly criticize her decision.

With their bodies switched, Yi Yeol is placed in the awkward predicament of having to assume the role of the lady of the house of the Chief Royal Secretary. As the noble family has long treated Hong Eun Jo with severe disdain, Yi Yeol faces a difficult reality, making viewers curious to see if Yi Yeol will be able to suppress his anger and maintain his composure.

In the newly released stills, Yi Yeol is acting as the lady of the house while in Hong Eun Jo’s body. Despite Eun Jo’s neat and graceful attire, her expression reveals a mix of discomfort and anger.

Furthermore, Lim Sa Hyeong, Lim Seung Jae (Do Sang Woo), and Lim Jae Yi (Hong Min Ki) all look at Hong Eun Jo with stiff expressions. As Yi Yeol will be delivering a lesson on etiquette to the trio in the upcoming episode, viewers are curious to see how their meeting will unfold.

The next episode of “To My Beloved Thief” will air on January 18 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

