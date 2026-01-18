Watch: Jennie, Dex, Choo Sung Hoon, And More Struggle To Keep Their Missions Secret In Teaser For 'The Secret Friends Club'

MBC’s upcoming variety show “The Secret Friends Club” has shared a new teaser!

“The Secret Friends Club” is a reality variety show where cast members secretly prepare a special gift for someone without revealing their identities. The first cast includes BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Dex, Choo Sung Hoon, Noh Hong Chul, and Lee Soo Ji.

The newly released teaser begins with Jennie receiving the message, “You have been invited to the Secret Friends Club,” as the text on screen teases, “The most suspicious yet warm gathering in 2026.”

The program starts with an individual competition that reimagines the classic manito game, a secret gift exchange. Noh Hong Chul and Dex express their curiosity to learn who their “manito” or “secret friend” is and what gifts they will receive.

As the nature of the game, the cast members find creative ways to not get caught as they deliver gifts to their assigned secret friend. Following a chaotic round of gift giving, the group moves on to the Secret Manito segment, where the members work as a team, taking on an undercover mission to give a special day to as many people as possible.

Check out the teaser below!

“The Secret Friends Club” will premiere on February 1 at 6:10 p.m. KST.