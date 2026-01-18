3 Reasons To Look Forward To Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah's New Law Drama 'Honour'

ENA’s upcoming law drama “Honour” is gearing up for its premiere!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Ahead of the premiere, “Honour” shared three reasons to anticipate the drama.

1. Powerful lead actresses and supporting cast

In addition to its intriguing storyline, “Honour” captivates with its lineup of lead actors. The drama stars Lee Na Young, who has showcased unique, standout characters, Jung Eun Chae, who left powerful impressions with her projects, and Lee Chung Ah, who has taken on a wide spectrum of characters. Not to mention, the addition of Yeon Woo Jin, who will showcase soft charisma, and Seo Hyun Woo, a versatile actor who seamlessly moves between good and evil, will add depth to the story. Talented actors Choi Young Joon, Kim Mi Sook, Lee Hae Young, and more further round out the project.

2. Head-on confrontation with crime

“Honour” will capture viewers’ attention by taking on the realistic subject of a “digital sex crime cartel” head-on, going beyond the conventional mystery investigative genre. The drama will meticulously depict the fierce battle of wits and relentless pursuit undertaken by characters determined to take down evil while also delivering catharsis to viewers as shocking truths are revealed in the process of solving the case. The combination of a realistic topic with immersive storytelling will raise powerful questions to viewers.

3. The entangled fate of the three lawyers

The final point to look forward to will be the relationship between the three lawyers. Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young), Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah) are more than former law school friends—they are witnesses to a past incident that deeply entangled their lives, and they are a tightly bound “community” that serves as one another’s only means of salvation. Sharing a secret and hidden wounds that they cannot reveal to anyone else, they will showcase a tight-knit bond as they protect each other while fighting against big evil. Their fatal relationship will be portrayed in a dangerous yet passionate way, with the trio moving forward together without collapsing and leaving a powerful impression on audiences.

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

