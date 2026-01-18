Watch: Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon Showcase Easygoing Chemistry During First Filming For 'No Tail To Tell'

“No Tail to Tell” has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the drama!

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama will follow their chaotic journey as the two attempt to save one another.

The making-of video shows a closer look at Kim Hye Yoon and Kang Si Yeol filming a scene together, paying careful attention to detail despite the cold. Kim Hye Yoon shares, “It was really fun, and although it was our first filming together, the set felt somewhat familiar.” Kim Hye Yoon also expresses her nervousness to take on the character of Eun Ho, sharing she still had an enjoyable time filming.

Lomon also talks about his first filming, which was a heartwarming scene with his on-screen grandmother. He remarks, “The first filming didn’t feel like the first filming. The staff, fellow actors, and veteran actors all had great teamwork, so I filmed enjoyably with heart-fluttering excitement.”

Check out the making-of video below!

“No Tail to Tell” recently premiered on January 16 and airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

