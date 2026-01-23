4 Emotions Seo Hyun Jin And Her Family Faced In Episodes 9-10 Of 'Love Me'

It’s been an emotional whirlwind for the Seo family Jin Ho (Yoo Jae Myung), Jun Kyung (Seo Hyun Jin), and Jun Seo (Lee Si Woo). And in the latest episodes of “Love Me,” they find themselves navigating waves of longing, nostalgia, and uncertainty. With their family home now on the market, memories resurface, stirring emotions that none of them are quite prepared to confront.

Jun Kyung continues to be deeply affected by Yoon Ju’s (Gong Sung Ha) presence, and Do Hyun’s (Chang Ryul) unexpected proposal only heightens her inner conflict. As emotions collide, she is left questioning whether she is truly ready to take the leap into marriage. Meanwhile, Jin Ho and Ja Yeong’s (Yoon Sea) plan to move to the mountains proves far from smooth sailing. Ja Yeong’s noticeable mood swings hint that something more serious may be brewing beneath the surface. And on another front, Jun Seo receives an offer to teach—a promising opportunity that comes with conditions that are far more costly than anticipated.

Just when things seem complicated enough, Do Hyun is hit with the biggest shock of all, a revelation that could completely upend his life. Here are the four emotions navigated by the characters in “Love Me.”

Longing for what once was

Jin Ho’s decision to put the family home up for sale stirs a wave of emotions—sadness, nostalgia, and a deep longing for the memories shared within its four walls. Even Jun Kyung, the most pragmatic of the three, confesses to Do Hyun that selling the house feels like erasing memories, despite claiming she has no real attachment to it.

Jun Seo, feeling uprooted, moves in with Hye On (TWICE’s Dahyun), quietly nursing his disappointment with his father. Ironically, it is Jin Ho, the one who pushed for the sale, who gets cold feet when prospective buyers discuss renovations. To him, the imperfect house that witnessed both joy and heartbreak was already perfect.

But it is Jun Kyung who ultimately finds a way forward: she and Do Hyun decide to buy the house, allowing Jin Ho to move out and Jun Seo to return home. For the first time, despite their differences, the family unites to protect what they cherish most: their home and the memories of Mi Ran, alive in their hearts and a guiding spirit who looks over them.

What begins as an attempt to run away slowly becomes an act of acceptance—of unresolved emotions of one another and of a home that continues to hold them together.

Joy and the comfort in shared spaces

Jun Kyung has been unsettled ever since Yoon Ju’s arrival. Her anxiety deepens when she discovers that Do Hyun had lied to her. He met Yoon Ju for a work assignment and chose to hide it, knowing it would upset her. Determined to set boundaries, Do Hyun makes it clear to his former partner that he plans to marry Jun Kyung.

Yet when he does propose, Jun Kyung turns him down. It isn’t a rejection of Do Hyun but of the weight she associates with marriage. Haunted by her mother’s life, which she believes was marked by entrapment and unhappiness, Jun Kyung is overwhelmed by fear and self doubt. Do Hyun, meanwhile, is left confused, unable to understand what stands in their way.

Clarity comes when Jun Kyung imagines a conversation with her mother, who reassures her that despite the challenges, she was happy. She reminds Jun Kyung that Do Hyun will make her happy too and that marriage, though a leap into the unknown, is not something she needs to fear. Slowly, Jun Kyung begins to see that she is capable of taking that leap.

Elsewhere, Jin Ho and Ja Yeong quietly seal their relationship, choosing companionship and shared resolve as they move forward together.

Jun Seo, now living with Hye On, surprises her with his growing sense of responsibility. Encouraged by her optimism, the once wayward young man begins to embrace accountability, showing signs of real emotional growth.

Every relationship carries its own fears and challenges, but finding stability often begins with a leap of faith and the courage to believe in happiness. It seems the Seo family is ready to move on and are finally embracing parts of their lives that they had long rejected. On the way, they have found the perfect parters who are willing to both share their joys and sorrows.

Anxiety and the uncertain future

Just when life seems to be falling into place, reality delivers a jolt that pulls everyone out of their comfort zone.

Jin Ho and Ja Yeong begin settling into their quiet life in the mountains, but she soon starts behaving out of character. Her forgetfulness and reliving past incidents, initially dismissed as adjustment issues and grief over the loss of her pet, Bom, begin to feel far more alarming. When she forgets the way home and even why she has moved to the mountains with Jin Ho, both are shaken. Her confusion frightens her, and Jin Ho is left wondering if this could be the onset of something far more serious.

Elsewhere, Jun Seo finally receives an offer to teach, but it comes with an exorbitant financial guarantee he cannot afford. Too proud to lean on his girlfriend or his sister, he quietly takes on night shifts as an assigned driver. The boy who once drifted through life begins shouldering responsibility alone. However, his self-esteem has once again nose dived, and he remains unsure about his future and himself.

Meanwhile, Jun Kyung and Do Hyun’s calm domestic life is upended by another shock. After a negative pregnancy test, Jun Kyung fears she may be too old to conceive. Do Hyun suggests the two should go for a test. Medical tests reveal an unexpected truth: it is not Jun Kyung but Do Hyun who is infertile. Shocked at the revelation, he tells the doctor that he is already a father. The doctor is shocked and tells him that in his case it is congenital and that perhaps he needs to confront his child’s mother. Do Hyun is in turmoil… has his life been a lie?

Anxiety creeps in when certainty collapses, forcing each of them to confront truths they were never prepared for and futures they can no longer control. Do they have what it takes or will they crumble or come out stronger?

Rage: Jun Kyung’s tipping point

Yoon Ju’s passive aggression has long been a slow burn for Jun Kyung. By repeatedly asserting her place in Do Hyun’s life through Daniel, she marks her territory with quiet cruelty, weaponizing motherhood as permanence. The unspoken message is constant: whatever the past or present may hold, Yoon Ju and Do Hyun share a bond that cannot be erased.

What truly unsettles Yoon Ju is not merely Jun Kyung’s presence but Daniel’s acceptance of her. The ease with which the child warms up to Jun Kyung threatens the authority Yoon Ju believes she holds. Confident that Do Hyun would never marry Jun Kyung, she is blindsided by the announcement of their impending wedding, and rage replaces restraint.

In confronting Jun Kyung, Yoon Ju attacks the legitimacy of her relationship, dismissing two years of intimacy as fragile and provisional. She insists that marriage cannot alter biological truth and escalates the threat by declaring her intention to move into the same neighborhood. The implication is unmistakable: proximity to his son will inevitably pull Do Hyun back toward her and the life she represents.

Jun Kyung, simmering but composed, reaches her breaking point. She alone carries the burden of Do Hyun’s infertility, a secret she has sworn to protect, especially from Daniel. Yet when Yoon Ju’s provocation becomes unbearable, Jun Kyung delivers a single, devastating question: is she certain that Do Hyun is Daniel’s father?

The shock on Yoon Ju’s face signals a rupture, but the moment comes at a cost. Jun Kyung’s outburst, however restrained, fractures her own relationship, exposing how truth, once weaponized, spares no one.

This is Jun Kyung’s tipping point—the moment where emotional endurance gives way to self-preservation. Her rage is not impulsive but cumulative, born of sustained humiliation and erasure. While Yoon Ju fights to reclaim a past she believes was stolen, Jun Kyung represents a woman who has chosen acceptance over denial, even as she grapples with Do Hyun’s inability to defend their relationship. The confrontation reveals a central truth: rage is rarely sudden, and it is what remains when silence is no longer survivable.

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.