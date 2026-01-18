Listen: Billlie Drops Teaser For Pre-Release Single 'cloud palace ~ false awakening'

The wait is nearly over: Billlie is finally gearing up for their long-awaited comeback!

On January 19 at midnight KST, Billlie officially announced their plans to return with their pre-release single “cloud palace ~ false awakening” later this month.

“cloud palace ~ false awakening,” which Billlie performed at their fourth-anniversary mini fan meeting “Homecoming Day with Belllie’ve” in November, will drop on January 27 at 6 p.m. KST.

Notably, Billlie’s upcoming return will mark their first full-group comeback in over a year.

Check out Billlie’s new teaser for “cloud palace ~ false awakening” below!