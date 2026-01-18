Watch: EXO's Chanyeol Talks About His Middle-School Friendship With Block B's P.O In 'Amazing Saturday' Preview

EXO’s Chanyeol and Block B’s P.O will dish on their childhood friendship on the next episode of “Amazing Saturday”!

This weekend, the popular tvN variety show released a sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which will feature EXO’s Suho and Chanyeol as guests.

The preview begins with Suho initially expressing confidence in his lyric-guessing skills, then cracking everyone up as he struggles with the show’s games. Meanwhile, when asked which is more important to him—the prize food or securing lots of screen time—Chanyeol unhesitatingly picks the food. Sure enough, he gets intensely competitive as the games continue, eagerly getting in the other team’s way so that they fail to guess the right answer.

Later on in the preview, Chanyeol explains that he and P.O became friends in middle school after auditioning for the same private acting academy on the same day. P.O goes on to share a story about their middle school days (though the preview has removed the important details to avoid spoilers).

Chaneyol and Suhos episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on January 24 at 7:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

